‘Serious problems’ at Liverpool, according to Lothar Matthaus, will prevent Mohamed Salah from winning the Ballon d’Or.

Lothar Matthaus, a German star, feels Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho should be ahead of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the competition for the Ballon d’Or this year.

Salah has been in outstanding form for the Reds at the start of the 2021-22 season, scoring a hat-trick against Manchester United on Sunday to bring his season total to 15 goals in all competitions, 10 of which have come in the Premier League.

At the moment, it’s difficult to deny that Salah is the best player on the planet, having scored 10 goals in a row for Liverpool in all competitions.

Salah has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or award this year, although he is unlikely to win it at this point.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to Copa America victory and is widely seen as the favorite, while Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski smashed Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record en route to the title.

Matthaus, a former Bayern Munich player, expressed his desire to see Lewandowski receive the award. He believes Jorginho, on the other hand, has a good case.

He wrote for Sky (h/t HITC): “What Klopp’s superstar Salah has been delivering for a few months is of course absolutely world-class.”

“It’s probable that this may aid him greatly in his selection of a world footballer. However, this was not the case throughout the year.

“He and Liverpool had severe problems in the spring. Candidate Jorginho of Chelsea was impressive for virtually the whole previous season, and he helped Italy win the Champions League and the European Championship.

“He’s not as impressive as Lewandowski, for whom I’m keeping my fingers crossed the most. He does not, however, have the international title this time. Messi helped Argentina win the Copa America, but he didn’t have much success with Barcelona.

“There aren’t any clear favorites.”

On November 29, the winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or will be announced at a ceremony held at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris.