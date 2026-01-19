Senegal’s AFCON Triumph Comes with a Twist: No Trophy for the Lions

Senegal’s victory over Morocco in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final was a moment of glory for the Lions of Teranga, but there’s a catch: the team will return home with only a replica of the coveted AFCON trophy. CAF rules prevent any nation from permanently keeping the trophy until they’ve won it three times. After their second win, Senegal remains just one title short of claiming the original.

The Rule of Three

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) enforces a strict rule: the original AFCON trophy can only be permanently awarded to a nation after securing three championships. Senegal’s 2021 victory marked their first title, and their triumph over Morocco in 2025 brings their tally to two—one shy of achieving this rare distinction. The original golden trophy, crafted in Italy and valued for its historical significance, is kept in CAF’s vault in Cairo, awaiting its next rightful owner.

For now, nations like Egypt, Cameroon, and Ghana—who have each won the competition seven times, five times, and four times, respectively—remain the only ones to have claimed the honor of permanently holding the original trophy. Following their third win, these nations were allowed to keep past versions of the iconic piece, with new designs commissioned to maintain the tradition.

Senegal’s Rise to the Top

Despite the disappointment of not taking home the original, Senegal’s win in the 2025 tournament is a clear indication that they have firmly established themselves as one of Africa’s footballing powerhouses. The team overcame a hostile crowd in Rabat, defying injuries, suspensions, and even a controversial late penalty decision that nearly saw them walk off the pitch. Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike sealed the 1-0 victory, bringing the trophy back to Senegal for the second time in just four years.

Their back-to-back titles are a testament to the team’s growth and resilience, transitioning from a squad that struggled in the past to one that is now feared across the continent. With Senegal’s success, the 2027 AFCON will be the ultimate test: a chance to claim the original trophy if they can clinch the title once more, this time in East Africa.

For now, while the original trophy may not be theirs to keep, Senegal can take pride in the authenticity of their victory and the bragging rights that come with it. Their challenge is clear: one more title to make history and secure the golden prize for good.