‘Selaco’ is a modern game with a retro engine.

Altered Orbit Studios, an indie game studio, is now working on a new first-person shooter based on a modernized version of the legendary “Doom” engine from the 1990s, complete with improved visuals, top-tier artwork, voice acting, and visceral gunplay.

“Selaco” is a new first-person shooter based on “F.E.A.R.,” a legendary game that combined horror game aspects with brutal and cinematic action gameplay modeled on Hollywood films like “The Matrix.” The GZDoom engine, which is a perfected version of the original Id Tech 1 utilized in “The Ultimate Doom” and “Doom 2,” is being used in “Selaco.”

With a few new tweaks, the game blends aspects of old action games. It will follow in the footsteps of the original “F.E.A.R.” in terms of cinematic shootouts. Bullets can rip individual holes through walls and other soft objects in “Selaco,” transforming rooms into wrecks littered with blood, bullet holes, and destroyed furniture.

A bespoke AI that simulates the behavior of “F.E.A.R.’s” clone army squads adds to the spectacle of “Selaco’s” shootouts. Enemies will adjust their tactics as the game progresses, dependent on how players move and battle.

If players are excessively aggressive, enemies will hide behind cover.

The AI, on the other hand, will try to rush and push players who are hiding. As the AI moves in to their flanks, defensive players might expect to be hit with explosives or outmaneuvered.

“Selaco” is a narrative-driven game about an attack on the eponymous Selaco underground facility, which accommodates Earth refugees. Players will experience Selaco via the perspective of Dawn, a captain of the facility’s security force tasked with repelling invading forces while uncovering the truth about the facility’s history.

Altered Orbit Studios stated that the story is not being taken lightly. They’ve enlisted the services of a professional writer to help them develop a believable and compelling environment that will keep players engaged from beginning to end.

The GZDoom engine, which greatly enhances the Id Tech 1 engine with a variety of current features without abandoning its basic source code, making it accessible and extremely customisable, will handle the improved visual fidelity, environmental damage, and clever AI.

“Selaco” does not yet have a firm release date, but the developers are hard at work on it.