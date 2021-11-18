Security at Liverpool John Lennon Airport has been updated following the terror assault at the Women’s Hospital.

Following the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the UK’s terror threat level has been increased to “severe,” indicating that an attack is “very likely.”

A representative for the airport acknowledged to The Washington Newsday that all airports are reviewing procedures to protect passenger safety in light of the elevated threat.

“While security levels at the airport are already high due to increased staff vigilance, the increase in the national threat level to severe means that all airports must review security measures in place and make necessary changes to mitigate risks based on the threat level,” according to a statement.

“However, our guests are now unaffected, and there are no new travel restrictions.”

The Home Office minister has clarified what the higher terror threat level implies for the general population in the United Kingdom.

After the terror threat level was upgraded, Damian Hinds appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier this week, warning people to remain cautious.

“We talk about people being alert rather than alarmed,” he explained. It’s not about making a difference in our daily lives. It’s all about the increased vigilance.

“Obviously, anyone with information regarding this event should contact North West and Merseyside Police, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

“But, more broadly,” he continued. Please contact us if folks seem suspicious and anything doesn’t appear to be correct. To support them in their duties, law enforcement relies on everyone’s alertness.” Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 1027 and reference the Liverpool Women’s Hospital Incident.

Details can be left anonymously with the independent organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.