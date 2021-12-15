Secret emails, a helicopter journey, and the hope of failing medicals: here is the inside tale of Liverpool’s bizarre £35 million deal.

Christmas is almost here and before too long the January window will follow.

The rumour mill has already started to churn but it seems Liverpool may not be in need of much business.

Injuries are healing, and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita’s departure for the Africa Cup of Nations should be manageable.

On the transfer scene at Anfield, it appears to be tranquil rather than tumultuous next month.

But, as Dan Kay recounts, it was the polar opposite in 2011…

The loss of a star striker is one of the most painful things that can happen to a football fan.

Goals, after all, are the lifeblood of the game, the pure ecstasy that causes us to leap into the air, scream ourselves hoarse, and hug strangers with abandon.

Fans hurry to acquire new shirts with their new hero’s name on the back, consume every word from press conferences and interviews, and come up with new songs to serenade their new hero from the stands when their club breaks its transfer record to bring in a new goal-getter.

So, on the surface, Liverpool’s £35 million purchase of Newcastle United’s 22-year-old 6ft 4in striker Andy Carroll in 2011 should have checked all the boxes.

The huge Geordie, who just signed a short-term deal with Championship side Reading, had been in the form of his life, scoring 26 goals and collecting his first senior full international England caps in the previous calendar year.

More importantly, Reds fans had only recently witnessed the full extent of Carroll’s powers, with Carroll playing a vital role in Newcastle’s 3-1 triumph over Liverpool at St James Park, capping the victory over Roy Hodgson’s woeful side with a thundering long-range shot.

If a week can seem like a long time in politics, a month can seem like a lifetime in football, and Liverpool FC of late-January 2011 appeared to be a far cry from the team that had been in financial trouble the previous October.

The near-catastrophic ownership of Tom Hicks and George Gillett, after teetering on the verge of administration. “The summary has come to an end.”