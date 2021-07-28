Seasonal Post-Launch Content for ‘Battlefield 2042′ Includes Portal Maps, New Weapons, Hazard Zone Update, and More

In October, “Battlefield 2042” will be released, transporting players to a near-future world where tension and war loom over an environmentally damaged earth. Surprisingly, a fresh leak has surfaced online, revealing the rumored seasonal post-launch DLC for EA and DICE’s highly anticipated title.

Tom Henderson, an industry insider, recently revealed some details about “Battlefield 2042’s” periodic post-launch content on Twitter. According to reports, the free seasons will include a specialist, a couple of new maps, new vehicles, new weapons, and 100 season tiers. A story-driven upgrade titled “Hazard Zone,” as well as a couple more gateway maps, were also suggested by the source.

These seasonal post-launch updates, according to the insider, will be free at launch. After the official release of “Battlefield 2042,” they may be released every three months. In addition, the free updates are distinct from the battle pass.

DICE’s decision to use a seasonal approach is unsurprising, given how important it is for the game to survive in today’s shooter scene. Several successful titles, including “Star Wars: The Old Republic” and “World of Warcraft,” used this technique for more than a decade to progress the games’ world before releasing big expansions, according to Gamerant.

It’s also possible that, like Activision’s “Call of Duty” games, “Battlefield 2042” would require players to purchase a seasonal battle pass in order to obtain access to new cosmetics, weapons, or operators. After the game’s official debut, DICE and EA might use the same strategy to monetize it.

Henderson has previously provided accurate “Battlefield 2042” leaks. While the source has a good track record, these information concerning the game’s seasonal post-launch DLC are still very speculative.

The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.