Season Of The Lost Leaks In ‘Destiny 2′: New Weapons, Activities, And More

Season 14 of “Destiny 2” is nearly complete, and the next major update is just around the corner, ready to present the community with a plethora of new material to enjoy.

Season 15’s title will be Season of the Lost, according to Bungie, with Awoken queen Mara Sov returning as a major figure in the future trip to the Dreaming City. With the confirmation of Mara’s return, the next season’s setting, and their relationship to Savathun, several outlandish rumors have become much more believable.

Due to the enormous amount of leaks discovered online, the “Destiny 2” community has been vibrating with activity in numerous subreddits, with many of them hinting toward probable content that could be introduced to Season of the Lost very soon.

The following is a list of some of the content that could be included in the Season 15 update. Remember that not all of these are unconfirmed, and that the actual material will be released by Bungie during the new season’s showcase.

The Nine Weapons Trials

Weapons from the ancient Trials of the Nine game mode are rumored to be returning as dungeon drops in the Prophecy. Osmosis and Demolitionist are two weapons that can drop with random perk rolls.

Exotics of the Future

According to the sources, the upcoming season will include at least two new exotic weapons: a hefty stasis Trace Rifle that consumes Super Energy and a Linear Fusion Rifle that gains power after killing particular targets.

Exotic armor components like the Nothing Manacles, Dance Machines, and No Backup Plans from “Destiny 1” are expected to be included in the game.

New Initiatives

The Shattered Realm, a six-man activity akin to Season 14’s Override, is said to be the new activity for Season 15. There isn’t much else to know about this yet, but it should be comparable to last season’s signature activity.

Changes in PvP

Season 15 will include improved anti-cheater and anti-hacker security. Bungie is apparently increasing their bans/security team to assist minimize cheating in the Crucible and Gambit, and will be introducing Battleye into “Destiny 2” soon.

Other improvements include the elimination of 3-peeking, planned stasis balancing tweaks, and an upcoming overhaul of the Trials of Osiris rewards system.