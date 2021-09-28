Season 8 Quests for Unlocking All Toona Fish Character Styles in ‘Fortnite’

In Fortnite Season 8, a variety of new paint options have been added for the Toona Fish character. This guide will walk you through all of the missions you’ll need to complete in order to get these different costumes.

The Toona Fish skin has only been available in Fortnite for a few weeks. Despite the fact that the anthropomorphic guppy is initially monochrome, players can add a dash of color to make their rendition stand out.

You could unlock 21 distinct paint styles for the Toona Fish at first, which you could acquire by finding their respective bottles in the game world. This website has previously produced walkthroughs demonstrating where to find the Diamond Blue and Cuddly Pink paints.

The number of color options for the Toona Fish has doubled since the v18.10 update for Fortnite Season 8. As a result, you now have 42 possibilities to choose from, one of which is presently being kept a secret as a special mystery skin.

