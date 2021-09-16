Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’: Where to Find IO Guards

In Fortnite Season 8, a handful of tasks demand you to chase down IO guards on the island.

You could be hunting for these hidden operators for a multitude of reasons. You may be tasked with defeating a full squadron, or you may only be required to use a dance emote in their neighborhood.

Whatever your reason for looking for IO guards, you may have noticed that their numbers have shrunk following the Operation: Sky Fire incident. They may now only be found in a few spots around the map (they were much more common in Season 7), making it tough to track them down, especially if other players beat you to it.

This website has put together a tutorial to help you find IO guards in Fortnite Season 8.

IO Guards: Where Can You Find Them?

The best way to find IO guards on the island is to go to one of their outposts or convoys.

Those following Charlotte’s “Heist” questline will have an advantage here, as the third objective in her character punchcard places these locations on the map for you. If you’ve already gotten to this point or haven’t met Charlotte yet, the graphic below shows all five sites.

There are bases near Pleasant Park, in the middle of Steamy Stacks and Dirty Docks, to the east of the Aftermath POI, in the southern mountain range, and on the outskirts of Holly Hedges.

Not all of these stations, in our experience, were manned by IO guards. At reality, we only found them in the Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park locations, but that does not rule out the possibility that they will appear elsewhere.

Just in case, here’s a rundown of where each of the IO Outposts in Fortnite Season 8 can be found.

Location #1 of the IO Outpost

An IO outpost overlooks the shore halfway between Dirty Docks and Steamy Stacks. There were no guards stationed here when we arrived, but there is evidence of their existence.

Location #2 of the IO Outpost

A small outpost can be seen just east of Pleasant Park. We did discover something. This is a condensed version of the information.