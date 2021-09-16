Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’: Where Are the Beautiful Gorge Bottle Locations?

Season 8 of Fortnite features a new Toona Fish character that you can customize with a range of color schemes. Everything you need to know about locating the paint bottles you’ll need for the “Diamond Blue” effect is right here.

What Is ‘Fortnite’ Toona Fish Customization?

Toona Fish is Season 8’s version of Kymera, which may be customized. You had to seek for alien objects placed all over the area to unlock new cosmetics for that older avatar (including armor patterns, unique hairstyles, and even different eyes).

The Toona Fish operates in a similar fashion, except you’ll be looking for rainbow ink instead of black ink. This new item can be acquired in random treasure chests and used to change the color of your monochrome character in the “Paint A Toon” option.

However, before you can use any paints, you must first locate their bottles. You’ll need to look around the Gorgeous Gorge landmark if you want to find the Diamond Blue.

Locations of Diamond Blue Paint Bottles

Toona Fish’s Diamond Blue color can be unlocked by collecting three Diamond Blue paint bottles.

These are all in the Gorgeous Gorge region and are close to one another. This marker can be found northwest of Lazy Lake for those who are unfamiliar with it. On the map below, the blue pinpoint marker shows you exactly where you need to be.

The Diamond Blue paints aren’t particularly evenly spaced. In reality, with one well-timed jump, it is absolutely possible to complete the set.

The first bottle can be found on the edge of the Gorgeous Gorge waterfall’s cliff. The second is suspended in mid-air (about halfway down the drop), and the third is exactly where you should land in the river.

You should be able to get all three by diving off the edge of the waterfall at the appropriate angle if you time it perfectly, but that is tougher said than done.

You can still obtain each paint bottle separately if you make a mistake with the jump. You can always depart the combat bus above Gorgeous Gorge at the beginning of to grab that hard second one (halfway down the waterfall). This is a condensed version of the information.