Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’: Dark Jonesy Questline: How to Start a Campfire

One of the first steps of the Dark Jonesy questline in Fortnite season 8 requires you to build a campfire. This guide will teach you all you need to know about completing this quest.

Season 8 of Fortnite, dubbed “Cubed,” has tweaked the way character-specific questlines function in the battle royale shooter. They’ve been divided into “punchcard” entries, which may be seen in a different menu, and they don’t appear to be as time-sensitive as they once were.

Indeed, there is no indication that these questlines will expire (at least not until the conclusion of the season), allowing you to take your time completing them. They do, however, reward you with a large amount of XP, so if you want to fast level up through the new battle pass, they are absolutely worth prioritizing.

How to Start the Dark Jonesy Punchcard in Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’

To begin the Dark Jonesy punchard, go to the mission giver NPC’s usual haunt in Steamy Stacks.

He can be seen pacing back and forth on a building’s roof. On your minimap, look near the “M” in “Steamy” and you should see him.

After you’ve had a chance to speak with Dark Jonesy, he’ll give you your first task, which is to recover a shotgun and some ammunition. It also doesn’t matter if you already have one of these weapons, so you’ll have to go out and get a new one.

Given the abundance of shotguns strewn over the Steamy Stacks terrain, this shouldn’t be too difficult. In fact, on the bridge depicted below, we found one just a few steps away from Dark Jonesy himself.

Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’: How to Build a Campfire

Dark Jonesy will ask you to kindle a campfire when you complete the first step of his punchcard.

Before you proceed, it's worth noting that a few gamers have run into a problem that has prevented them from proceeding.