Season 7 of ‘Fortnite’: Where Is Joey on the Island?

There are plenty of Non-Player Characters (NPCs) to engage with in Fortnite, but not all of them are easy to find. Due of his ephemeral nature, one specific task giver, known as Joey, has been causing quite a bit of headaches for gamers recently.

Joey’s whereabouts in Season 7 of ‘Fortnite’

Joey is constantly on the run, making any daily assignments involving this cosmic shapeshifter shockingly challenging. He does, however, have a few of regular haunts where he may always be found.

Joey can be located at either “Believer Beach” or “Dirty Docks” if you ever need to speak with him for whatever reason (he is often engrossed in daily quests and assigns a few challenges himself). The issue is that these two points on the map are so far apart that Joey will only ever spawn in one of them.

As a result, if you go to his Believer Beach trailer, there’s a 50 percent chance he won’t be there, and the same goes for his Dirty Docks home. As a result, there is bound to be some guessing involved in locating him.

Location of Joey’s Believer Beach

Given that Believer Beach is the most obvious area of interest, it’s only reasonable to seek the coastline for someone to meet. Joey, on the other hand, is located at the extreme back of the resort. Joey may be found pacing around his mobile home in the trailer park’s southernmost section.

If he isn’t there or in the area, he most likely spawned at Dirty Docks instead. Joey will now be situated on the opposite end of the Fortnite island from you, making it difficult for you to reach him before the storm cuts you off.

Of course, you can always attempt hitching a ride aboard a UFO or being taken into the mothership and then redeploying at the docks to get there faster.

