Season 7 of ‘Call of Duty Mobile’: How to Play Payout S&D Mode

Season 7 of “Call of Duty: Mobile” launches on Wednesday, bringing a slew of new features to the hit mobile game, including Payout Search & Destroy, a new strategic mode.

Payout Payout Search & Destroy Instructions

One of the highlighted modes introduced in “Call of Duty: Mobile” Season 7 is the payout Search & Destroy (S&D). It’s a multiplayer mode in which players must eliminate enemies and destroy targets.

Players receive in-game currency as a reward, which they may spend to buy gear and weapons in the game. This continues for multiple rounds, with the team with the most wins at the end of all of them being proclaimed the winner.

Tunisia, Crash, Coastal, Standoff, Terminal, Firing Range, and Hackney Yard all have this strategic multiplayer mode.

Additional Season 7 Content

Season 7 of “Call of Duty: Mobile” also features a new mode called Solid Gold. It’s a battle royale mode in which players can get access to legendary weaponry.

Unfortunately, the release dates for these additional modes have yet to be announced by video game publisher Activision. Aside from that, the most recent season includes new weapons. Hades and Crossbow are their names. Hades is a Hi Fire LMG with great mobility and accuracy. The unique Steady grip attachment can help you get more out of this weapon.

The Crossbow, on the other hand, has a silencer and great hip accuracy. This can be equipped with three different types of bolts. In Season 7 of “Call of Duty: Mobile,” Activision also introduces new maps.

Scrapyard 2019 and Monastery are the two games. Scrapyard 2019 is a tiny, classic setting that is ideal for fast-paced conflicts.

TDM, Frontline, Hardpoint, and Domination modes are all available for this map. Meanwhile, the Monastery map has a variety of buildings as well as an open courtyard that is ideal for a full-fledged combat.

This map is playable in two modes: Free For All and Frontline. The Battle Pass for Season 7 is now available.

“A Special Forces–themed Battle Pass packed of free and paid content, including new Operators, a new functional weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points (CP), and more,” according to the description.

On iOS and Android smartphones, “Call of Duty: Mobile” is accessible.