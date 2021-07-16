Season 5 Theme Revealed for ‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’

With a new jungle location, wandering wild animals, and traditional adventurer clothing for your jellybean avatar to try on, Fall Guys Season 5 will have a strong Indiana Jones vibe.

The official Season 5 artwork was released when the Fall Guys community cracked an online puzzle, as revealed in a Twitter tweet by developer Mediatonic. In a nutshell, the teaser image was originally split into many PNG files, which players subsequently downloaded and reconstructed to reveal the whole image.

This virtual jigsaw (dubbed “Big Jigsawus”) was completed in just one hour and 12 minutes, after which Mediatonic shared the artwork on social media for all to see.

What Is the Season 5 Theme of ‘Fall Guys’?

The first season of Fall Guys, based on game shows like Wipeout and Takeshi’s Castle, caught the world by storm when it premiered in 2020. The game was praised for injecting new life into the overcrowded battle royale genre by replacing grizzled army veterans and bleak warzones with cute cartoon characters and funny obstacle courses.

The purpose of most match types was to successfully complete a dangerous platforming gauntlet while competing against 59 other players, whose runs you might disrupt by knocking them out of bounds. The tournament would only end when there was only one champion left in the arena.

Since its initial release, Mediatonic has kept the main gameplay loop while experimenting with new locations. Season 2 featured a delightful medieval theme; Season 3 premiered in December 2020 and was appropriately wintery; and the current fourth season is set in the far future.

Season 5 will, according to the newly published artwork, spice things up again again with a jungle adventure theme. According to the image, gamers will be pitted against the rainforest’s flora and fauna, including stampeding rhinoceros and muddy terrain that leads your jellybean to lose their footing.

New costumes will be unlocked, including a retro explorer outfit with cargo shorts and a pith helmet, according to the artwork. A pirate skin and a can also be seen elsewhere in the image. This is a condensed version of the information.