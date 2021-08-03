Season 5 Leaks: Theme, Operators, Maps, and More from ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’

Season 5 of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” has leaked online, giving fans a sneak peek at what Activision and Treyarch have in store for the game.

The Cheeseburger Boys, data miners, published the first rumored image from the fifth season of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” on their Discord channel. The graphic hinted that the future season would have a Japanese theme, a new Operator, and the Tec-9 Pistol would make a comeback.

Nanikos, an industry source, also provided further details on the leaked image. The new Operator’s name is Kitsune, according to this report, but she may not be alone in the coming season. Surge and Kingsley, two other Operators, may also be introduced in the game, according to them.

In addition, Season 5 may see the launch of a new territory called Weather Station.

The Summit map would be featured in Weather Station, a new zone for the game’s Outbreak mode. They also hinted at the possibility of a standalone Summit for 6v6 battles in the blockbuster game. However, the insider is unsure whether these would be included in Season 5 or Season 6.

Meanwhile, according to industry insider TheMW2Ghost, three maps could be released in Season 5 of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.” “Around 12 maps for the Cold War are still in the works. On Twitter, the source added, “Say three each for S5 and S5, then a bunch after season.” ”Wow, that’s a lot of maps. I’m confident there will be a remake after the initial release.”

Activision has not yet revealed any of the game’s 12 maps, according to a source close to the company. While they expect at least three new maps will be released in the future season, the tipster also indicated that one of the new maps may be a remake.

Unfortunately, Activision has not yet revealed what would be included in the game’s fifth season. As a result, fans should keep their expectations in check.

Season 4 of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” will end on August 9. Season 5 could begin as early as August 10th, implying that it is only a matter of days away.