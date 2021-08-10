Season 5 ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ Leaks Indicate Major Event That Will Transform Verdansk

Season 5 of “Call of Duty: Warzone” begins on Thursday, and as fans anticipate the upcoming surprises, a new set of details have surfaced online that hint at an upcoming event in the upcoming season, which could involve the mysterious Red Doors, a modified version of the Verdansk map, and an explosion.

An industry insider who goes by the handle HeyImAlaix published an in-game file on Twitter on Monday. The file, dubbed “explosion mp don4 x2 explosion,” may be confusing to some, but an insider disclosed what it signifies.

They claim that mp don4 is the name of the current “Call of Duty: Warzone” map, and that x2 is the code for an event. “So yeah, we are receiving a modified version of Verdansk 84 for the event, and it might explode somehow,” the insider added. The leak reveals Raven Software may change the existing version of Verdansk 84 for a future “Call of Duty: Warzone” Season 5 event. According to reports, the alleged event will include explosions.

While the insider has not provided enough information about this alleged event, a recent blog post appeared to provide more information about a mid-season event in the upcoming season of “Warzone.” One section of the post read, “the Red Doors grow unstable… mid-season event coming.” The blog post also mentioned Perseus’ latest intrusion, which caused the volatility in the mysterious Red Doors’ fabric.

Operators are now reporting [[REDACTED]] in their post-mission briefings, indicating that whatever broadcast Perseus set up is causing the Red Doors to become more unpredictable than ever before.

“Beware these doorways bringing you to destinations other than the main room we all considered to be its lone destination point,” the post added. The event could also have something to do with the Mobile Broadcast Stations that have been sighted around Verdansk…but we can’t reveal any more information at this time for fear of double agents.” It appears that Raven Software is hinting about the event. According to the post, the mysterious Red Doors in “Warzone” will act as teleporters, transporting players to random spots on the map.

It’s unclear whether the in-game file discovered by the insider in “Call of Duty: Warzone” is the same as the Raven Software-teased mid-season event. The only certainty regarding the leaks is that players will be able to participate in another major tournament. Brief News from Washington Newsday.