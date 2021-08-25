Season 15 of The Lost’s ‘Destiny 2’: Here’s What’s New

Season of the Lost in “Destiny 2” has begun, and players of the game can expect plenty of fresh content, including new loot, activities, and the massive plot prologue that will climax in the main campaign of the “Witch Queen” expansion six months from now.

Every new season in “Destiny 2” adds a slew of new content to the game, but Season of the Lost is particularly noteworthy. Aside from a new season pass and extra treasure, “Destiny 2” is gaining some key new features that will have a significant impact on the game.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the new season’s features that gamers can look forward to seeing when they start the game.

Rework and Matchmaking are rewarded in the Osiris Trials.

A new card system has been added to the endgame PvP mode, which rewards good performance without necessarily punishing losing battles. Completing games and winning rounds will earn players rewards, but the greatest loot will be saved for the top PvP players who can overwhelm their opponents.

Anti-Cheat

Bungie teamed up with Battleye to bring “Destiny 2” a solid anti-cheat mechanism, much to the delight of Crucible and Gambit gamers. Battleye will hopefully be able to address the cheater issue in the game’s PvP modes and provide a more enjoyable experience for everyone.

Crossplay

Now that crossplay has been allowed, Guardians on all platforms will be able to go on adventures together. Players can still opt out of crossplay if they don’t want to play with other people, especially when it comes to PvP.

Weapons of Stasis Legend

In “Destiny 2,” a new set of non-exotic stasis weaponry has been added, allowing players to wield the strong stasis effect against their opponents in both PvE and PvP.

New Initiatives

This season’s new activities are The Shattered Realm and Astral Alignment, with the former being a weekly quest and the latter being a six-player matchmade activity. Both activities center on rescuing Mara Sov’s tech witches, with Astral Alignment serving as a sort of prelude to the Shattered Realm adventures.

Weapons from the Far East

Season 15 will include a new exotic quest for the Ager’s Sceptre stasis trace weapon, as well as access to the Lorentz Drive linear fusion rifle with the season pass. Those who acquire the pass will have immediate access to the Lorentz Drive, while those who do not will need to upgrade their season pass. Brief News from Washington Newsday.