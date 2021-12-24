Season 1 Release Date, Map, And Weekly Missions Revealed In ‘Battlefield 2042′ Leak

Season 1 of “Battlefield 2042” may not arrive this year, but new datamining operations have disclosed the update’s possible release timetable, weekly tasks, and other key features, including the first glimpse at a new area dubbed Exposure.

Temporyal, an industry insider and dataminer, has returned with the most up-to-date information about Electronic Arts’ newest FPS title. The “Battlefield 2042” Season 1 upgrade will be released sometime in March 2022, according to the insider.

The release date isn’t set in stone yet, and even if it is, there’s always the possibility that it will alter. According to the insider, the future update would include a fresh new map called Exposure.

This map had previously been leaked, but it was known as Ridge. The in-game description of the map was discovered by dataminers, and it provides players with information on what to expect from the game’s forthcoming location.

“A Canadian-American research facility base has been destroyed by seismic activity in British Columbia. The interior has been revealed, and the surrounding area has been devastated by a landslide. The Russians falsely claim that this has revealed a military weapon and are sending troops to Canada to secure it “According to the map’s in-game description.

It was previously assumed that Exposure would take place in British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province. Surprisingly, the most recent image of the map [seen below]appears to verify this assertion.

The scenery appears to be of Canada’s western area, despite the absence of the alleged Canadian-US research site. Fans should be aware, however, that the inclusion of these revealed data in the game’s upcoming Season 1 is not guaranteed, according to the insider.

The insider also revealed that the game’s Season 1 client includes weekly missions for 12 preseason weeks, in addition to the brand new map and a possible release schedule. Unfortunately, the knowledge ends here, and the insider refused to provide any additional information regarding these missions.

However, based on how EA and DICE built “Battlefield 2042,” these missions are likely to include the usual equipment, kill, and objective-focused challenges and activities. EA and DICE have yet to respond to the newest round of disclosures about the game’s first season.

On November 19, “Battlefield 2042” was released. The game is currently available on PC, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.