Sean Dyche has been branded a “hypocrite” by Simon Jordan after his comments against Liverpool and Mohamed Salah.

After the two sides met in the Premier League last weekend, Simon Jordan slammed Burnley manager Sean Dyche for his “hypocrisy” in comments intended at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds beat the Clarets 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday, continuing their winning start to the season, although Klopp was dissatisfied with a number of Burnley challenges.

After the game, Klopp told BT Sport, “If you want that type of thing, watch wrestling.”

“With [Ashley] Barnes and [Chris] Wood, as well as Virgil [van Dijk]and Joel [Matip], you witnessed these struggles. I’m not convinced that these decisions are being made in the proper direction.

“It feels like we’re going back 10 to 15 years. You can defend the rules as they are, but you can’t defend these scenarios.

“This is the type of football we want to see, but it’s just too risky.”

“My main disappointment actually is not a view of the game – I think every manager, every coach, every pundit, every fan has a view of the game,” Dyche said at a press conference this week in reaction to Klopp’s comments.

“My disappointment is that he is naming guys when there is no need to do so.

“We have professional athletes who have worked really hard throughout their careers to reach to this point. I believe the idea that they are being unsavory in some of their challenges is incorrect and inappropriate.”

Jordan, the ex-owner of Crystal Palace, didn’t hold back while discussing the pair’s feud on TalkSport.

“The issue with Sean is that you have to remember what you say yourself,” he explained.

“You were clear and explicit when you called out Mohamed Salah for being a diver. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.

“Of course, he won’t criticize teams for their style of play because most of the teams he plays against, and with whom he has a problem, out-play them on football terms rather than on physical terms.

“It will be tough for him to say, ‘I despise the way his players were technically superior.’ Sean’s case isn’t well-made. With the point I just made about Salah, he’s showing some hypocrisy.

"He is."