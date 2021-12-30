Seamus Coleman selects two unexpected Everton captains and responds to criticism.

Seamus Coleman has identified two Everton players who he believes have great leadership skills.

The Blues captain also talked about his personal form and how he might need to adjust his style of play in the future.

Last time out, the Republic of Ireland international was benched in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

On the bench next to him sat Allan, a Brazilian who Coleman believes possesses all of the requisite leadership skills, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin developing similar traits.

Evertonfc.com quoted the defender as saying: “Allan is a fantastic leader who goes out of his way to assist me in every way he can.

“His English is getting better every week, and he is a natural leader.

“And Dominic Calvert-Lewin is crucial to us and is beginning to demonstrate true leadership characteristics.”

With Rafa Benitez’s squad changing in form, Coleman has been a constant in the side for the bulk of the season.

The right-performances back’s have been questioned, with many fans believing that a January transfer in that position should be a top priority for the Blues.

The captain, on the other hand, is glad to take on the role of inspection.

“My form has been scrutinized on a few instances in the past,” Coleman remarked.

“I am the club’s captain and a well-known figure.

“I’d rather it be me than a young player or a player who has recently joined the club.” I can handle it and understand that you have to accept both the good and the bad.

“It’s not enough to read about happy moments. When the stick appears, you must accept it. When you go to the gym, you do your work and put in your best effort.

“In the nicest possible way, the noise outside of it has no effect on me.” Every day, I know what I’m doing to attempt to make a positive impact on the squad.

“I may not have the same playing presence as I did at 23 or 24, but as captain and in training every day, I’m giving it my all and approaching it as if I were 22.”

Coleman says that he does not see the need to adjust his approach to the game just yet.