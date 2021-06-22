‘Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life’: When Will It Be Released and How Will It Be Played?

Despite only being announced at E3, Sea of Thieves’ new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed expansion will premiere later Tuesday morning. The update, dubbed A Pirate’s Life, will mark the start of the multiplayer game’s third season.

Rare’s online swashbuckling sandbox has only recently begun to divide its material into seasons. Until recently, Sea of Thieves was only updated on a regular basis with new tasks and cosmetic items, rather than having any major changes that fundamentally changed the game’s nature.

All of that changed in April 2021, when the second season of Sea of Thieves was released, radically overhauling the progression system and introducing entirely new “Trials” to assist players level up faster.

Rare must have seen how effectively the seasonal model worked for games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone, and decided to follow suit. The third season of Sea of Thieves is almost here, therefore it must have been successful in reviving the player base.

What is a Pirate’s Life: Sea of Thieves?

A Pirates Life is an ambitious crossover event with Disney that sees Captain Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones visit the world of Sea of Thieves, which was announced a little over a week ago during Microsoft’s E3 presentation. It promises to provide lots of Pirates of the Caribbean fan service, with players being able to sneak aboard the Flying Dutchman, commandeer the fabled Black Pearl, visit the port of Tortuga, and even reenact sequences from the famed Disneyland ride.

In addition, it will include a set of cosmetic items and emotes that will allow you to cosplay as your favorite movie characters. There’s even a chance to bring the iconic jail dog along as a pet to your group.

When will Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life be released?

Given that the update’s existence had never been hinted at before, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life was one of the few unexpected reveals at this year’s E3 conference. If an announcement comes out of left field like this, it usually means that the game in question is still in its very early stages of development. Yet, in this case, the expansion is already scheduled for release on Tuesday.

The Sea. This is a brief summary.