Scumbags try to steal from people’s back gardens using a boat.

Last night, two “scumbags” attempted to steal a boat from the Leeds-Liverpool canal.

“The two of guys were on a black and white boat, trying to loot from people’s gardens,” a Maghull resident told The Washington Newsday.

“Scumbags. We won’t be able to have anything nice.”

An attempted theft was reported in Maghull yesterday evening, according to Merseyside Police (Sunday).

“At around 5.55pm we received an allegation that two individuals aboard a canal boat in the Leeds-Liverpool canal were acting suspiciously,” a police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“It was stated that the individuals tried to take a boat from a residence on Liverpool Road North’s garden.

“The males are said to have taken off in their boat and headed for Aintree.”

The men and their boat were not found when police officers combed the canal path.

The males are described as being white, in their 40s, with dark hair and a thin physique.

One of the males was wearing a grey sweatshirt at the time of the incident, while the other was dressed in a royal blue jacket and dark blue tracksuit pants.

Anyone who spotted anything or anyone odd in the Maghull area of the canal last evening is encouraged to call police.

Merseyside Police’s social media department can be contacted via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook’Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000635898.