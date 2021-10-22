Scrambler yobs with balaclavas ride about with a stolen chicken from a young boy.

Yobs are said to have broken into a family’s allotment and stolen hens from a four-year-old boy.

Holden Orr’s parents have withheld the news from their four-year-old son because they believe it will leave him “heartbroken.”

A video emerged online hours after their chicken shed was broken into, showing men wearing balaclavas riding a moped or scrambler cycle with what are believed to be the stolen hens.

Liam, Holden’s father, stated they had gotten an anonymous tip earlier in the day that they knew who was responsible for the crime.

They soon learned that the chickens had been thrown on several housing estates in Birkenhead.

Liam, 33, told The Washington Newsday that he lives in Oxton with his wife Claire and their son: “We had to spend the entire day travelling around the Wirral, picking up our birds from various estates.

“Someone claimed they saw one of the lads holding one of the hens in the road as another attempted to euthanize it by running its head over.

“They’re probably trying to get rid of the evidence because it’s gotten a little too hot for them to handle.

“It’s not like a chainsaw, where you can keep it in your shed and no one will notice, but if you steal a chicken, people will notice.

“They can see them through your fence or hear them clucking or whatever.”

They were able to reclaim four of the six lost chickens thanks to tips and assistance from residents on the estates, but two of the birds are still missing.

Liam explained that while the community had been really helpful in locating some of his son’s pets, they hadn’t yet had the courage to tell him what had happened in order to prevent him from becoming unhappy.

He continued, ” “We didn’t inform him because we knew he’d be devastated. We informed him that the chicken coop had been vandalized, but he simply believes it was cowboys because he is currently obsessed with cowboys.

“He wouldn’t comprehend that it was just kids being kids or people getting into mischief.”

