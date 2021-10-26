Scott Mills, a DJ on Radio 1, shocks his listeners by announcing his engagement.

Scott Mills’ admirers have been ecstatic to learn that he is engaged.

In a heartwarming update, the Radio 1 DJ announced on Twitter that he will marry Sam Vaughn.

After four years together, the 47-year-old expressed his happiness at marrying his girlfriend.

“I’m thrilled to inform we got engaged at the weekend after 4 years together,” he stated.

“As @SamVaughan knows, I’ve always stated that I don’t think I’ll ever marry. However, then I met you, Sam. Every day, you make me laugh, you help me in so many ways, and I like everything about you.” Scott’s celebrity admirers and followers were ecstatic when they saw the post and swamped the comments section with congratulations on the happy couple’s great news.

“Ah congratulations you two x,” Huw Stephens said.

“Huge congrats both!” Chris Page said.

“I’m ecstatic for you both, Scott,” Shane said. It’s also been wonderful to see you so happy in recent years. “Congratulations, gentlemen!” “Ah that’s such fantastic news – I’ve been listening to you for more years than I’d like to admit and am so incredibly pleased for you both,” Alice wrote. “Best of luck with the stag do.” “I feel like I know you after listening to you on Radio 1 for probably over 20 years,” Sumita remarked. “This is such fantastic news, huge congrats to you both!”