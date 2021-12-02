Schools will lead a £3.7 million ‘taskforce’ to keep children away from gangs and violence.

A £3.7 million ‘taskforce’ coordinated by schools will target young people in the city who are most at risk of serious violence or gang exploitation, education ministers have said.

The program is part of a countrywide rollout of ten ‘Support, Attend, Fulfill, Exceed’ (SAFE) taskforces in ‘hotspot’ locations where serious youth violence is most prevalent.

Local schools will lead initiatives, according to the Department for Education (DfE), bringing together headteachers to support vulnerable young people and prevent them from becoming embroiled in county lines and criminal activities.

Liverpool will receive a £3,700,650 investment from the Department for Education, which will be used to improve pupil attendance, reduce the chance of young people being permanently removed from school, and keep young people focused on their education, according to the Department for Education.

While the national plan was introduced in September, Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson said the deadly stabbing of 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool City Centre last week underscored the city’s need to confront adolescent crime.

A 14-year-old boy has since been charged with Ava’s murder and possessing a blade in Liverpool Crown Court, and might face trial in May.

“We applaud the investment that has been committed to Liverpool for the next three years,” Mayor Anderson stated.

“Last week’s events in Liverpool demonstrated the tragedies that occur when our youth are pulled into violent criminality.

“These catastrophes not only wreak havoc on families, but they also wreak havoc on communities for years.

“Our schools are the best at knowing their own students.”

“By empowering them to head the SAFE Taskforce and commission their own programs, we can ensure that our most vulnerable young people receive the best possible care.”

Andrew Poole, the head teacher at Everton Free School in Liverpool, will be in charge of the initiative.

“Time is such a valuable resource, and the taskforce has allowed us to spend more time with children and their families so that they can be more engaged in their education,” he said.

“The extra capacity provided by the taskforce is already yielding benefits in terms of increased attendance; more pupils are now in the classroom where they belong.”

The Department for Education also stated that 22 schools would be included to the taskforces.