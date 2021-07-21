Saul Niguez may be able to assist Jurgen Klopp in unleashing a new Liverpool formation.

As Liverpool prepares for the new season in a variety of ways this week, the gears are starting to grind.

In addition to playing their first summer friendlies, the club has initiated the process of releasing squad members who have no future with the club, with the goal of earning finances for new additions.

At this time, Ibrahima Konate is the lone newcomer. Jurgen Klopp’s presence would allow him to use a back three system next season, as he is used to doing so with his former team RB Leipzig.

However, given that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lately stated that he opposes the three-center-back formation, it appears unlikely that the Reds will use it anytime soon.

Nonetheless, it’s worth considering who else could join Liverpool this summer and what their past performances might say about a prospective tactical adjustment.

Klopp’s 4-3-3 formation has shown to be effective, but having additional choices is always a good thing.

But first, let’s go back to the summer of last year. Thiago Alcantara was Liverpool’s most high-profile signing in 2020.

He joined the club as one of two holding midfielders in their 4-2-3-1 formation after winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich. Klopp was experimenting with this set up during the Reds’ abbreviated pre-season, whether it was coincidental or not.

For example, while Liverpool opened the Community Shield against Arsenal with their regular 4-3-3 lineup, the Reds shifted to 4-2-3-1 after Klopp introduced Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino after an hour.

After two more personnel changes, that remained their basis as well.

Despite this, the formation was only used twice in the league in 2020/21, with Klopp employing it in matches against Sheffield United and Manchester City to allow him to start the quartet of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah together.

There are plenty of reasons to employ 4-2-3-1 more frequently in the coming season, and it’s not only because Alcantara has done well in it before.

Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum were the holding duo in last season’s examples. The latter is the case. “The summary has come to an end.”