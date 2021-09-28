Sarah’s safety is in jeopardy once fans figure out ‘Chloe’s true identity.’

Emmerdale viewers believe Chloe is “lying through her teeth” about her true identity.

Sarah has been covertly visiting the ‘sister’ of her heart donor, who died in a car accident three years ago, for the past month.

Despite Lydia’s warnings to cease meeting with Chloe, Sarah has continued to do so, accompanied by Sarah’s uncle Noah.

Chloe and Sarah bonded over their families in yesterday’s program, before Chloe grew quite emotional.

She talked about her parents’ anguish and how she isn’t permitted to even mention her deceased sister.

Noah then inquired about Gemma’s boyfriend, but Chloe stated that she preferred girls.

Fans believe Chloe’s true identity was disclosed after she stated that Gemma’s sexuality prompted her to have a falling out with her best friend.

According to the Mirror, Gemma liked her unidentified best friend a lot and wanted them to be more than friends, but she didn’t feel the same way, and they fell out just before she died.

Gemma wasn’t sure if she should have opened up after that, but Noah pointed out that she must have thought a lot of her sister to chose her to be her confidante.

However, many were skeptical of the claim and suspected Chloe of “lying through her teeth” when she avoided answering questions about her supposed sister and their family.

Many people wondered if Chloe was Gemma’s sister after all, based on her behavior and the fact that she was acting strangely with Sarah.

Some fans believe she was Gemma’s girlfriend or perhaps her best friend, with whom she had a falling out, or that she liked Gemma but Gemma didn’t like her back.

In any case, they believe Chloe is lying about her relationship with Gemma and suspect she is fascinated with Sarah.

“Taking a punt Chloe isn’t Gemma’s sister, but ‘the friend’ she just mentioned,” one Twitter user speculated.

"Don't believe Chloe, she won't answer questions regarding specific things," said another. "And it appears that he makes stuff up on the spot."