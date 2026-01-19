Samsung Pivots Strategy With Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch in February

Samsung will pull the curtain on its Galaxy S26 lineup on February 25, 2026, at 7 p.m. Central European Time, setting up a March 11 retail release in Europe and other major markets. The unveiling comes as the company reshapes both its product range and pricing strategy, responding to rising component costs, uneven demand for premium phones, and intensifying competition at the top of the smartphone market.

At the center of the launch is the Galaxy S26 Ultra, a device that signals a shift in priorities rather than a dramatic hardware leap. Samsung is narrowing its flagship lineup to three models only: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 Edge has been quietly dropped after disappointing sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge, a move first confirmed via Samsung Colombia and later echoed in industry reporting. By removing the Edge, Samsung redirected late-stage production resources toward stabilizing the Plus model and simplifying manufacturing.

Screen sizes change modestly across the range. The Galaxy S26 Plus adopts a 6.66-inch OLED panel, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch display on the S25 Plus, while the base Galaxy S26 grows to 6.27 inches. The Ultra remains the largest and most expensive device in the lineup, positioned as Samsung’s technological and brand showcase.

Prices climb amid memory pressure

Samsung executives have openly acknowledged that higher prices are likely unavoidable. In interviews with Reuters and Bloomberg, co-CEO TM Roh and global marketing president Wonjin Lee pointed to global memory shortages and surging AI-driven demand as key cost pressures. Lee said rising memory prices are affecting the entire industry, leaving Samsung with limited room to absorb increases without reconsidering retail pricing.

As a result, analysts expect prices to rise by roughly 44,000 to 88,000 won per model. That would place the Galaxy S26 at about $859, the S26 Plus near $1,059, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra around $1,359. At the same time, Samsung is expected to pull back on aggressive launch discounts and bundled promotions that previously softened the blow for buyers, particularly on the Ultra.

Camera realism over spectacle

Rather than chasing higher megapixel counts, Samsung’s most notable change with the Galaxy S26 Ultra lies in its camera processing philosophy. According to leaker Ice Universe, whose reports have been echoed by multiple technology outlets, Samsung has tuned the Ultra’s camera algorithm for realism, aiming to match real-world colors more closely and dial back the vivid saturation that long defined its photos.

The Ultra introduces a wider aperture on its main camera for improved low-light performance, along with updated coatings that reduce lens flare and improve clarity. There is no new camera sensor this year, but Samsung has reintroduced a raised rear camera bump—similar to designs seen on devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z TriFold—to accommodate the optics.

A newly discovered 24-megapixel shooting mode, found within Good Lock’s Camera Assistant, is designed to balance detail and speed. Images finish processing in the background within about three seconds, avoiding shutter lag and offering an alternative to professional-focused modes such as Expert RAW.

Design changes extend to the body and accessories. The Galaxy S26 Ultra features more rounded corners, a subtly reshaped S Pen with a curved upper tip, and a stylus slot moved closer to the edge. Bluetooth functionality does not return to the S Pen, continuing the approach introduced with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. New finishes, including a White Marble option, further differentiate the device from earlier generations.

Samsung is also leaning more heavily on Galaxy AI features. One rumored tool monitors calendar data while users message on apps like WhatsApp or Instagram, warning of potential scheduling conflicts in real time. The feature is expected to be optional, addressing concerns about privacy and background processing.

To offset concerns over pricing, Samsung plans to expand its Galaxy S26 Mystery Box program, bundling more accessories at launch than in previous years. Beyond the flagship range, the company is preparing lower-cost devices such as the Galaxy F70e 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and running Android 16, underscoring its intent to remain competitive across all price tiers.

With weeks to go before the official reveal, the Galaxy S26 Ultra reflects a broader recalibration at Samsung: fewer models, higher prices, and a push toward photographic accuracy over visual flair. Whether that approach resonates with consumers will become clear once the devices reach stores in March.