Sam Altman, a tech billionaire, is giving away free cryptocurrency in exchange for an eye scan.

Worldcoin inventor and tech investor Sam Altman is giving out free bitcoin to those who agree to have their eyes scanned using an orb-shaped gadget.

According to Worldcoin, 130,000 people have already signed up, and the amount each person receives will range between $10 and $200, depending on how many people sign up early. By 2023, Worldcoin hopes to have one billion users.

The company has raised $25 million in funding from tech investors and is now worth $1 billion. OpenAl was co-founded by Altman, a physics student, Sam Blania, and Max Novendstern, a former investment associate at Bridgewater Associates.

Those who want free cryptocurrencies will have their iris scanned and the image encrypted into a unique code. The group claims that each tester’s privacy will be respected.

Blania explained, “We built the entire system to be inherently privacy-preserving.” “The iris code is the only thing that has left the orb. “There isn’t a large database of biometric information,” Blania explained.

The Berlin-based startup expects to produce 4,000 orbs every month and 50,000 per year starting in November. There are presently 30 orbs and 70 staff working for the company.

One of Worldcoin’s main objectives is to increase bitcoin adoption so that it may be utilized as “infrastructure” for Universal Basic Income. UBI is predicated on the assumption that distributing cash to every American citizen on a monthly basis will reduce the impact of automation and artificial intelligence.

“[Worldcoin] began with a discussion that universal basic income will someday be something that is very significant to the globe, and in general, obtaining access to the internet economy will be much more vital than is clear at this point,” adds Blania.