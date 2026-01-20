Salvatore Mancuso Sentenced to 40 Years for War Crimes in Colombia

Salvatore Mancuso, the former commander of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in atrocities committed against Indigenous communities during Colombia’s decades-long armed conflict. The ruling marks a significant step toward justice for the victims of his brutal paramilitary groups.

The conviction centers on crimes that include forced disappearances, mass murder, and the displacement of thousands of people between 2002 and 2006. Mancuso’s paramilitaries, which operated under the guise of anti-communist defense forces, are notorious for their reign of terror across Colombia. In La Guajira, for example, the Wayuu people were among the most targeted, subjected to violence that shattered their communities.

From Drug Lord to ‘Peace Facilitator’

In a twist of irony, Mancuso’s sentencing follows his brief return to Colombia from the United States, where he had served 15 years for drug trafficking. Upon his repatriation, President Gustavo Petro controversially named him a “Peace Facilitator” in hopes of using his influence to negotiate peace with remaining criminal groups. However, the Colombian court focused solely on his past crimes, delivering a sentence that underscores the legal system’s determination to hold war criminals accountable, irrespective of their political maneuvering.

The tribunal reviewed 117 specific crimes linked to Mancuso’s actions, many of which involved the targeting of women and community leaders, highlighting the extensive and calculated nature of his violence. Despite the severity of the sentence, a provision in the Justice and Peace Law, which aims to facilitate transitional justice, could allow Mancuso to reduce his prison term to as little as eight years if he provides full disclosure of his crimes and offers reparations to victims.

The Colombian case speaks to the delicate balance between justice and reconciliation in post-conflict societies. While the victims demand accountability, the state faces challenges in navigating the complexities of peace-building. Mancuso’s fall from power—once untouchable, now imprisoned—serves as a reminder that even the most influential warlords are not immune to the rule of law.

For the Indigenous Wayuu, the trial’s outcome offers some semblance of justice, though many still seek truth from the man who caused them immeasurable suffering. “He took our land and our sons,” said a Wayuu matriarch. “Now let him give us the truth.” The scars of this dark chapter in Colombia’s history are far from healed, but the conviction represents a crucial step in the nation’s ongoing efforts to confront its past.