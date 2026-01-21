Sakaja Blocks Mukuru Evictions in Showdown with State Authorities

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja stood his ground on January 20, 2026, halting an impending eviction operation in Mukuru kwa Njenga, a densely populated informal settlement. His intervention came as bulldozers, dispatched by the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), were set to demolish homes in preparation for the expansion of Catherine Ndereba Road, a key infrastructure project.

Governor Draws a Line Against Forced Evictions

The dramatic standoff unfolded when Sakaja arrived at the settlement just as the demolition squad was revving its engines. Surrounded by a tense crowd of residents, he physically obstructed the bulldozers and declared the eviction plan “illegal” and “inhumane.” The Governor’s stand was met with applause from the crowd, and his actions were supported by Nairobi County officials. “You cannot crush the lives of 40,000 people without warning and without a resettlement plan,” Sakaja told a gathered crowd, insisting that development must respect the dignity of residents.

The planned demolition was part of a broader effort to expand Catherine Ndereba Road, a major artery designed to link the Nairobi Expressway to the Industrial Area. While the road is seen as vital for easing traffic and boosting Nairobi’s economy, the operation had sparked protests over the lack of a clear resettlement plan for displaced residents. Sakaja’s vocal opposition highlighted the broader tensions between Nairobi’s City Hall and the national government over how such projects should be handled.

Legal Protection and Political Risk

Sakaja’s intervention was supported by a court order that prevents the eviction of Mukuru residents until a comprehensive resettlement action plan (RAP) is in place. The Governor, citing this legal protection, argued that the National Government and KURA had failed to consult with the county government or the residents before proceeding with the demolitions.

This confrontation has raised political stakes for Sakaja, who is building his image as a populist leader, championing the rights of Nairobi’s informal settlements. By opposing the evictions, he has positioned himself as a defender of the marginalized, but this may strain his relationship with the central government, which is eager to push ahead with its development agenda in time for the 2027 election cycle.

As the standoff continued, community leaders showed the Governor homes marked with “X,” signaling that they were slated for demolition. “Where do they expect us to go? To the sky?” asked local chairman Nelson Ochieng, expressing the uncertainty faced by residents who had no alternative housing provided.

While the bulldozers have temporarily retreated, the future remains uncertain for Mukuru residents. Sakaja’s defiant stance has raised fundamental questions about the power of local governance in Kenya’s evolving political landscape. As tensions simmer, the battle for the future of Mukuru is far from over.