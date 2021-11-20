Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and Aldi: We went to stores in Liverpool to see if people were still wearing masks.

When we visited a number of city center supermarkets one morning this week, one stood out above the rest for mask-wearing.

When the mask mandate, along with most other coronavirus limitations, expired on July 19, this year, the number of people wearing face coverings fell.

However, in enclosed and busy venues such as public transportation, the government continues to advise the use of masks that firmly cover the nose and mouth.

Positive Covid tests have decreased across the Liverpool City Region.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, two-thirds of adults in the United Kingdom stated they would continue to wear masks if the regulation was changed (ONS).

An ONS study conducted in mid-October revealed that 82 percent of adults had used a face covering in the previous seven days, down from 97 percent in mid-June.

The return of restrictions like mandatory mask wearing and Covid passports loom over the population, with rumours of a so-called ‘Plan B’. NHS bosses are warning of a Christmas Covid surge, and the return of restrictions like mandatory mask wearing and Covid passports loom over the population with rumours of a so-called ‘Plan B.’

“With COVID-19 infections remaining high, and flu and other winter illnesses on the way – health and social care systems are already feeling the strain,” Liverpool Council’s Director of Public Health, Professor Matt Ashton, told The Washington Newsday.

“We can assist decrease the spread of the virus, prevent a winter crisis, and keep our key services running by making some simple modifications to our lives, such as wearing facial covers again in public settings.”

“I strongly advise wearing them in crowded indoor areas, on public transportation, in stores and supermarkets, and at school gates.”

“It’s also critical to maintain washing our hands and to open windows and doors to allow more air to circulate.”

Only half of respondents interviewed in England claimed they wore a mask every time they went into a store in the preceding week, while 20% said they never did.

Over three quarters of people in England backed mandatory masks on public transportation and in stores, according to a poll conducted in October by the polling organization.

A majority of respondents also agreed that social separation measures should be reinstated.

This, however, is not reflected in people’s behavior, as evidenced by survey responses and observations in stores.

