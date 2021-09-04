Sainsbury’s shop in Liverpool was broken into through a hole in the wall.

During a suspected cash machine raid, a Sainsbury’s store in south Liverpool sustained extensive damage.

Following an incident overnight off James Road, a police cordon was in place today outside the Sainsbury’s superstore in Woolton Village.

A massive hole in the supermarket wall close to the cash machine is shown in photos shared with the Echo.

A large piece of plant hire machinery was abandoned in front of the local supermarket, which looks to have been utilized in the raid.

Kris Brown, a local ward councillor, tweeted, “A serious cash machine theft occurred today at the Sainsbury’s in Woolton Village.” Very well-organized, and heavy machinery appears to have been involved in the operation. Police are keeping us updated, but please contact @MerPolCC if you have any information.”

This morning, cops were on the site. The Washington Newsday has reached out to the police force for comment.

Anyone with information should phone the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.