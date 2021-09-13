Sainsbury’s makes a major announcement that affects all employees and customers.

On Boxing Day, Sainsbury’s has announced that all of its stores will be closed.

The UK’s second largest grocer said it will keep all of its supermarket, convenience stores and petrol filling stations shut as a “thank you” to its roughly 170,000 colleagues.

Morrisons, Waitrose, and Marks & Spencer have all announced that their stores will be closed on December 26.

Sainsbury’s also announced that all of its Argos and Habitat stores will be closed for the day.

Sainsbury’s stated that senior executives made the decision after carefully listening to colleagues and trade unions.

“Christmas is a really special time for so many people, but due to lockdown restrictions last year, many of us weren’t able to celebrate in the way we wanted,” said Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s.

“We will be closing all of our supermarkets, convenience stores, and petrol filling stations, as well as Argos and Habitat stores, on Boxing Day in recognition of this and to say a huge thank you to all of our colleagues for everything they have done during the last challenging year.

“I want to express my gratitude to our customers in advance for their patience, which will allow as many members of our team as possible to take a well-deserved break to spend time with their families.”

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of the Usdaw trade union, said: “After discussions with Sainsbury’s we very much welcome the company closing all their stores on Boxing Day this year, to give their staff a proper break over Christmas.

“The pandemic demonstrated the importance of shopworkers to our society and communities, as they stepped up and kept vital services running.

“Key employees have done so much this year that we don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask for the longest possible holiday break.

“We now hope that other retailers will follow Sainsbury’s lead and close their stores on December 26 to allow employees to enjoy their Christmas, take a well-deserved break, and make Boxing Day once again special.”