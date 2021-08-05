Saga Mode Speedrun Tips And Tricks In ‘Tribes Of Midgard’

Grinding out the battle pass for “Tribes Of Midgard” can be laborious, especially if players are completing Saga Mode in ten or more in-game days. If everything is done correctly, such runs can take up to two hours to complete, but with a few clever tweaks, this time can be significantly reduced.

It was just a matter of time before “Tribes Of Midgard” became a speedrun game. Several members of the community have uploaded successful Saga Mode runs that they completed in under five in-game days, which is approximately half the time it takes for regular players to accomplish.

Here are some pointers and routes for speedrunning Saga Mode in “Tribes Of Midgard.”

Hunter with Villager Kit is the preferred class.

Hunters have a special passive that allows them to improve their movement speed by up to 20%. Hunters will be able to explore the map faster than the other classes when combined with the passive movement speed increase provided by roads.

Meanwhile, of all the starter kits, the Villager Starter Kit is likely the best. It not only comes with good early-game gear, but it also comes with three mana charges that may be utilized to quickly fell trees or smash rocks, making early resource collection a breeze.

Optional Equipment

A Nornir Axe at max level is generally enough to get you through the full run. Baldr’s Sword and Fornjot’s Axe, on the other hand, are excellent legendary weapon choices. If their respective Jotunns spawn first, prioritize these.

For cold resistance, a complete set of Feral armor is recommended.

Find the Beach Sorcerer and the Bridge by following the roads.

The most important thing is to track down the Beach Sorcerer and the bridge as soon as possible. The Sorcerer offers Hideout Fragments, which allow players to completely bypass Hideouts and greatly reduce run time.

Gather all of the essential resources for the equipment mentioned above while exploring. Multitasking is crucial, and it’s preferable to maintain track of all the important goals while exploring.

Order of NPC Levels

For the silver tools, get the Tinker to level 3 as quickly as feasible. These will make gathering resources far more efficient. After that, level up the Blacksmith and Armorer to the Tinker’s level.

Upgrade the Blacksmith to level 5 once you’ve gathered enough ingredients for a legendary weapon.