Safaricom CEO Denies Responsibility for Controversial Stake Sale

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa has distanced himself from the highly contentious sale of a 15% stake in the telecom giant to South Africa’s Vodacom Group, insisting that the KSh 34 per share price was a government directive, not a boardroom decision. Appearing before the National Assembly Finance Committee, Ndegwa faced sharp questioning over the KSh 245 billion deal, which has sparked political uproar due to concerns over the sale of what some have termed the “family silver” at a discount.

Government’s Role in Sale

The deal, which will see Vodacom acquire the stake for approximately KSh 204.3 billion, with an additional KSh 40 billion upfront payment, was approved by the Treasury, not Safaricom’s board. Ndegwa explained that his company was merely the subject of the sale rather than the party driving the transaction. “We were the subject of the sale, not the transaction advisors,” he clarified to MPs, including Committee Chair Kuria Kimani, who raised concerns about the perceived undervaluation of the shares.

Data Sovereignty and National Security

Beyond financial concerns, the transaction has triggered fears over the potential for foreign control of sensitive Kenyan data. With Vodacom set to hold a controlling 55% stake in Safaricom, MPs questioned the security of personal data held by the telco, especially given the country’s growing reliance on digital infrastructure. In response, Ndegwa reassured lawmakers that the safeguards under the Data Protection Act of 2019 would remain intact. “The servers hosting the biodata of over 40 million Kenyans remain under local jurisdiction,” Ndegwa stressed, emphasizing that ownership does not equate to data access.

The government has defended the sale as a necessary step to raise seed capital for the National Infrastructure Fund, which aims to finance critical development projects without imposing new taxes. Despite intense scrutiny, the deal is expected to proceed, marking a decisive shift in Safaricom’s ownership structure.

With Vodacom now poised to become the dominant shareholder in Safaricom, Ndegwa faces the challenge of managing the new majority owner while maintaining the confidence of both the Kenyan government and the public. It is a complex balancing act, with the KSh 245 billion deal likely to influence both Kenya’s telecom landscape and its broader economic future.