Safaricom CEO Defends 15% Stake Sale to Vodacom Amid Concerns Over Kenyan Identity

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa has moved to reassure the public and lawmakers about the impact of the government’s sale of a 15% stake in the company to Vodacom, emphasizing that the deal will not diminish Safaricom’s Kenyan identity or its adherence to local laws and regulations. Speaking before the National Assembly’s joint committees on Finance and Public Debt, Ndegwa emphasized that despite the sale, Safaricom will remain a Kenyan company, with its operations still under the purview of the Central Bank of Kenya and the Communications Authority.

The Controversial Sale

The sale, which is expected to raise KSh 204.3 billion for the National Infrastructure Fund, has stirred up concerns among critics who argue that ceding more control to Vodacom, which will own 55% of the company, could compromise Safaricom’s operational independence. The National Treasury will reduce its stake from 35% to 20%, and many see this as a blow to Kenya’s economic sovereignty.

While critics warn that the sale amounts to a “mortgage of the future,” fearing loss of control over M-PESA and data security, Ndegwa maintained that the shift in shareholder structure is a routine realignment and not a giveaway of national control. “Capital has no passport, but regulation does,” he told MPs. He reassured the lawmakers that Safaricom’s “nerve center” remains firmly in Nairobi and that the company is still bound by Kenyan law, including the Data Protection Act of 2019.

MPs questioned the price of KSh 34 per share, which some perceived as too low, leading to further debates on whether the state is selling its most valuable asset at a discount. However, Ndegwa distanced himself from the pricing, stating that the value of the shares was determined by the Treasury, not Safaricom’s management.

Data Sovereignty and National Interests

Data sovereignty also emerged as a key issue, with MPs pressing Ndegwa on the location of Safaricom’s servers. Ndegwa assured them that the servers, which host the personal data of over 40 million Kenyans, will remain under local jurisdiction, adhering to the requirements set out by the Data Protection Act.

The backdrop to this sale is the government’s urgent need for liquidity, particularly to fund infrastructure projects like roads and dams. However, the loss of annual dividend income from the 15% stake is a potential long-term financial setback. As the deal moves toward regulatory approval, many are watching closely, aware that this sale will reshape the ownership structure of one of East Africa’s most profitable companies.