Sadio Mane disproves Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s statement on Antione Griezmann’s red card.

Last night’s tense first-half between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid ended 2-2, and you’d be forgiven for thinking it couldn’t get any more tense than four goals in 45 minutes.

Shortly after the break, though, Antoine Griezmann’s high boot collided with the side of Roberto Firmino’s face, forcing referee Daniel Siebert to remove the Frenchman.

Diego Simeone was left perplexed and speechless on the touchline, a rare moment of silence from the Atletico Madrid manager, who had spent the rest of the game yelling commands at his players and inciting the audience to scream louder.

Griezmann made a check. Firmino appeared to be in good spirits as he walked down the tunnel, unable to have any further impact on a game that he’d already turned on its head with two goals in the first half to bring his side back into contention.

His challenge was not malicious; the 30-year-sole old’s focus was on the ball; yet, his foot was high, reckless, and deadly.

Under September 2017, Sadio Mane was sent off in similar circumstances during Liverpool’s 5-0 loss to Manchester City. A challenge for the ball resulted in the City goalkeeper needing medical attention and the forward receiving his lone red card in his Liverpool career.

Despite the outrage at the defeat and submission after being down to ten men, there was little discussion about whether or not it was a sending off offense. Mane had put an opponent in jeopardy, whether he meant to or not, and he had to pay the price.

“Unfortunately, the studs end up smacking him [Ederson] in the face,” Jamie Carragher stated after the game on Sky Sports. “You’ve created a tremendous problem for yourself if you come flying at great speeds with your boots high, don’t get the ball, and smash into the player’s face.” Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, had a different opinion and was enraged by the decision. Griezmann, according to defender Felipe Monteiro, should have received a warning at most.

“I couldn’t see the play because it got me from behind,” he explained, “but I guess it’s yellow and that’s it.” Because he’s focused on the ball and attempting to maintain control. “The summary comes to an end.”