Rylan celebrates his 33rd birthday with a drunken feast and star guests.

Rylan celebrated his 33rd birthday with a drunken event in his Essex home with friends and family over the weekend.

On his Instagram stories, the popular host shared his joy with his 1.4 million followers, as well as three other images showing him posing under a spectacular gold, white, and black balloon arch.

His clothing, which consisted of black skinny jeans, black boots, and a long-sleeved turtleneck sweater, was sleek and fashionable.

After his split from his marriage, Rylan Clark was banned from the dating app Tinder. Fans and celebrity friends flocked to his social media posts to wish the recently-divorced actor well for his big day.

“Happy birthday, damn youth,” radio host Zoe Ball said, adding some balloon emojis.

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara tweeted: “Man, you’re a beauty! 33 has never looked so fantastic!” “Happy birthday dear,” said Mrs Hinch, a cleaning superstar, followed by multiple love heart emojis.

Rylan’s accounts depicted the parties in full swing, with him belting out karaoke songs with his friends and family, including Spice Girls classics and Mr Brightside by The Killers, a party favorite.

He sported a straightened blonde wig reminiscent of his time on the X-Factor at one point, returning to one of his former style looks.

Other partygoers tried their hand at being style icons as well, creating fresh ensembles out of trash bags and dancing the night away.

The party went on all night and into the next morning, with TV presenter Lizzie Cundy only barely leaving in the early hours of the morning, according to the stars’ stories.

She sashayed down the driveway, still dressed elegantly in a side-split dress with heels and heavy sunglasses.

“And she’s out,” Rylan captioned the article about his pal departing.

The birthday boy is bouncing back after a recent period of downtime caused by his six-year marriage to Dan Neal.