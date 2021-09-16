Ruxandra Porojnicu, who plays Alina on Coronation Street, reveals the soap’s end in an emotional statement.

Ruxandra Porojnicu has announced her departure from Coronation Street.

Ruxandra, 28, debuted in the ITV soap in 2019 as Alina Pop, a human trafficking victim.

According to Mirror Online, Alina fell in love with Seb Franklin and became best friends with Emma Brooker.

Fans are taken aback by Corrie Ken Barlow’s comeback to the show.

However, Alina has been caught up in a tumultuous love triangle with Tyrone Hobbs and his long-term partner Fiz Stape in recent months.

In Wednesday’s episodes, Alina ended their relationship after realizing Tyrone still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend Fiz and was keeping secrets from her.

Alina, who was pregnant at the time, declared that she would be returning to Romania to raise her and Tyrone’s child alone.

Ruxandra has now confirmed her departure from the soap opera via Twitter.

Ruxandra captioned a photo of herself with Tyrone actor Alan Halsall, “And that’s a wrap on Corrie!”

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has encouraged and supported me. It meant a lot.

“I had the pleasure of working with some of the most outstanding individuals who are also humble and caring.”

“They made me feel at ease and included in this lovely family.

“Hello, everyone!

“Up north, people are very polite #alina#corrie.”

Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma, responded, “Ah miss you already dear lady!” Lots of adoration!! [little red heart emojis]Alina and Emma corrie are best friends for life.”

“I miss you, too,” Ruxandra replied. Emmalina, yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss xxx” Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

Tyrone follows Alina down to her hotel before she leaves the country, so she gets one more appearance on the soap tomorrow night.

What will she say to him before she finally leaves the show? Is Tyrone going to see her again?