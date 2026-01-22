Ruto Demands Schools Keep Learners In Class Despite Fee Struggles

President William Ruto has ordered that no student in public schools should be sent home for lack of fees, asserting that the government has fully disbursed the necessary funds to cover educational costs. However, despite this directive, many parents are still facing additional charges that fall under disguised fees.

In a recent statement from West Pokot, the President aimed to quell growing concerns over the rising cost of education. These concerns were amplified by reports of hidden fee hikes and students being turned away from school for non-payment. Ruto’s comments followed a public outcry sparked by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who claimed that schools had begun to impose unauthorized charges to cover their financial gaps.

The Government’s Effort

Ruto took the opportunity to reassure the public, announcing that KES 44 billion had been allocated to schools this week, increasing the capitation per student from KES 17,000 to KES 22,000. He declared, “The money is in the bank,” urging school heads to ensure that funds were properly utilized to keep learners in class. The President emphasized that students’ education should not be disrupted by financial barriers, and the government had fulfilled its promise of “free education.”

Despite the government’s intervention, parents in Nairobi and Kiambu report continued demands for “remedial fees,” “lunch levies,” and “infrastructure development funds”—all of which are euphemisms for what amounts to extra school fees. Teachers and school administrators argue that while the capitation funds have increased, the costs of essentials such as food and electricity have soared, forcing them to request additional contributions from parents.

Ongoing Challenges

In some Junior Secondary Schools (JSS), the situation remains problematic. As Grade 9 students transition to Senior School, many are facing a shortage of textbooks and desks. These are resources that should typically be provided by the school but are now being sourced by parents, exacerbating the financial strain on families. Parents in Kibera and Mathare remain frustrated, with some noting that despite the President’s promise, principals are still demanding proof of payment at the school gates.

While Ruto’s directive is meant to solidify his administration’s commitment to free education, it has exposed a deeper rift within the ruling coalition. Some lawmakers, including Nyoro, have voiced concerns that the government’s promises could backfire, as schools continue to struggle with funding deficits and rising operational costs.

The true test will come as the Ministry of Education works to enforce Ruto’s orders. In the past, similar directives have been ignored due to a lack of inspectors and oversight, leaving many school principals to operate unchecked. However, with the President placing his political credibility on the line, there may be serious consequences for any institutions that defy the directive.