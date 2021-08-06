‘Rust’ Underwater Update: Here’s What To Know

The immensely popular sandbox survival game “Rust” just got a new update that’s set to expand the game’s already vast world by adding new and explorable underwater areas, as well as more items to enrich its summer vibe.

The Underwater update for “Rust” introduces some water-centric content, adding a new layer to the game and broadening the options that players have in terms of how to go about their daily business in-game.

Here’s a look at all of the content that got added to “Rust” in the new update.

Fishing

“Rust” has finally gotten a proper way to catch fish. The Underwater update added craftable fishing rods that will let players catch fish in suitable bodies of water. Fishing rods require bait like worms or grubs to use, and they utilize realistic fishing mechanics like pulling and reeling instead of timed minigames or other mechanics found in other games.

Fish can be traded for scrap in fishing villages.

Sharks And Spearguns

Apart from fish, Sharks will now also be found in the ocean, terrorizing any player who gets caught out in the open waters. Like the rest of the animals in “Rust,” sharks will have basic AI and will attack on sight.

To compensate, players can now wield spearguns that can be used underwater to hunt down sharks or fend off other players.

Submarines And Torpedoes

Speaking of underwater exploration, players can now own submarines. These aquatic vehicles come in one-seater and two-seater variants for players who want to explore the depths with a friend. Submarines can be rented from fishing villages.

Direct-fire or surface-based torpedoes will be the primary weapons of the submarines, making them large threats to other players on or under water.

Underwater Labs

These new labs are found deep under the ocean and they can only be reached via submarine. Unlike the other monuments, the underwater labs are procedurally generated; every lab complex features different layouts and loot locations.

Underwater labs will have the usually cast of NPC enemies, puzzles and plenty of loot for players to grab, provided they survive the raid.