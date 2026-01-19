Russia is set to unveil its own satellite internet network, Rassvet, in a bid to rival SpaceX’s Starlink and provide global connectivity, especially to remote regions lacking access to terrestrial networks. The Russian initiative comes as the U.S. company’s Starlink service continues to expand its reach worldwide, including supporting military operations in Ukraine. Rassvet is expected to be fully operational by 2027, with serial production of user terminals beginning in late 2026. This move reflects Russia’s technological ambitions and its drive to secure a more independent communication system, crucial for both civilian and strategic needs.

Rassvet Aims to Bridge Connectivity Gaps

The Russian satellite internet network, named Rassvet, will deploy over 300 satellites, providing coverage in areas often neglected by conventional internet infrastructure. Sergey Boyarsky, head of Russia’s parliament’s information policy committee, described the project as a “qualitative leap” in the nation’s communications capabilities. Additionally, Russia plans to extend Rassvet’s access to allied countries, strengthening geopolitical ties through shared infrastructure.

The timing of this initiative is especially notable. Since 2022, Starlink has become a critical component of military operations in Ukraine, where it has been used for surveillance, drone operations, and secure communications. Elon Musk has even referred to Starlink as “the backbone of the Ukrainian army,” underscoring its importance in modern conflicts. The U.S. satellite system’s unavailability in Russia has created a gap that the country is now actively addressing with Rassvet.

The first signs of the growing significance of satellite internet came in 2026 when a family in Idaho used the portable Starlink Mini during their trip to Yellowstone National Park. This real-world test demonstrated how satellite internet technology is reshaping travel and connectivity, providing seamless high-speed access even in remote areas, far from cellular networks. The family, while driving through cell service dead zones, managed to stream Netflix and upload photos from the park, all thanks to the Starlink Mini. In one test, speeds reached 308 Mbps down and 28 Mbps up—comparable to many home fiber connections.

The technology proved transformative for digital nomads and remote workers, offering mobility without compromising connection quality. Travelers like Elliot, a fellow adventurer using a dual-battery setup with Starlink, have adopted similar solutions, enabling continuous access to the internet even in the most isolated corners of North America and beyond.

Despite the ease and flexibility of satellite internet, some challenges remain. The setup for the Starlink Mini required ingenuity, from using magnetic mounts to running off-grid power solutions. Yet, for many, the benefits of staying connected while on the move outweigh these hurdles. The demand for portable satellite internet is steadily growing, with Starlink continuing to expand its satellite constellation and customer base, serving over 9 million users across 150 countries.

Rassvet’s anticipated launch in late 2026 and full operational capabilities by 2027 mark a significant step for Russia as it seeks to assert itself as a global player in satellite communications. As competition between Starlink and Rassvet heats up, the global landscape of satellite internet will become increasingly important—not only for individuals but also for nations seeking secure, independent communication systems.