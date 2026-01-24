Russian airstrikes hit Ukraine with deadly force as peace talks in Abu Dhabi face collapse, throwing the fate of diplomatic negotiations into doubt. The strikes, which resulted in one death and 23 injuries, have dealt a blow to any remaining hopes of a breakthrough in the three-year conflict. With the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv still smoldering under missile fire, the prospect of ending the war appears ever more distant.

Late-night bombardments across Ukraine, particularly in Kharkiv, left widespread destruction. The attack has been described as “brutal,” reflecting Russia’s dual approach of negotiating while intensifying military pressure. The timing of the assault, occurring as delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States were deep in talks on a ceasefire, suggests a deliberate attempt by Moscow to gain leverage at the negotiating table.

Diplomatic Efforts Fracture

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha expressed outrage as the airstrikes undermined the ongoing negotiations. “This attack hit not only our people but also the negotiation table,” Sybiha told reporters, visibly shaken. Despite some “incremental progress” on prisoner exchanges, the broader issue of territorial control remains a major sticking point. Russia’s refusal to yield on the Donbas region has frozen any meaningful discussions about a ceasefire, sources in Abu Dhabi confirmed.

The human cost of the violence is stark. In Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported 19 casualties from a single night of attacks. Kyiv, too, has been struck hard, with Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirming that critical heating infrastructure was targeted, leaving thousands of buildings freezing in sub-zero temperatures.

Further complicating the diplomatic landscape is the involvement of former US President Donald Trump, whose recent claim about Putin’s acceptance of an invitation to a “Board of Peace” has added confusion to an already chaotic situation. The Kremlin has not confirmed this report, but it has introduced an element of unpredictability that complicates efforts to end the war.

Global Repercussions

The conflict’s economic impact is being felt far beyond Ukraine’s borders. For many Kenyans, the ongoing instability threatens to push fuel prices higher, with analysts predicting crude oil could surge past $90 a barrel if negotiations fail. This would raise fuel prices in Kenya, potentially driving the cost of petrol to KSh 200 per liter.

Additionally, Ukraine’s crippled energy grid is disrupting grain and fertilizer exports, which could further tighten global supplies. Kenya, which imports a significant amount of wheat from Ukraine, may see the cost of basic food staples rise if the war continues to disrupt supply chains.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his nation late at night, the situation looked grim. With temperatures plunging to -10°C, Zelensky condemned the weaponization of winter as a violation of international law. He painted a stark picture of Ukraine’s resilience under duress, drawing parallels to the resilience of other nations, such as Kenya, enduring their own economic hardships.

As negotiators in Abu Dhabi break for consultations, the international community watches closely. Will they find a way to break the deadlock, or will the pursuit of peace become yet another casualty of this brutal conflict?