‘Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story’ is a stealth launch from Riot Games.

Riot Games has launched “Ruined King: A League of Legends Story,” a turn-based adventure RPG, seemingly out of nowhere, just days after revealing a new video at a presentation of its upcoming Riot Forge games.

“Ruined King,” a “League of Legends” spin-off, was first revealed last year, but Riot Games and developer Airship Syndicate remained unusually quiet about the game’s progress until lately. Fans were surprised to see that “Ruined King” was already available on digital marketplaces at the unveiling of the game’s current teaser.

For those unfamiliar, “Ruined King” is part of the Riot Forge program, which is essentially Riot Games’ game publishing arm that hopes to create a slew of additional games based on the “League of Legends” narrative. “Ruined King” was one of the first games teased as part of Riot Forge, with many other games utilizing characters from Riot’s popular MOBA game.

A gang of unexpected heroes band together to stop the eponymous Ruined King from taking over the world in “Ruined King,” which takes place in Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles. Airship Syndicate, the developer, previously worked on “Darksiders Genesis” and “Battle Chasers: Nightwar,” and “Ruined King” will be heavily influenced by the latter.

Turn-based combat and real-time exploration from an isometric perspective will be featured in the game. Yasuo, Ahri, Braum, Illaoi, Pyke, and Miss Fortune, all of whom are also playable “League of Legends” champions, will lead a party of heroes.

Each character, on the other hand, will have a fresh set of powers that are exclusive to “Ruined King.” They will still satisfy the overarching fantasy of their character designs, but within “Ruined King,” they will have unique responsibilities and intriguing interactions, making for a more engaging experience.

Users on Steam have so far given the game good reviews. Players complimented Airship Syndicate’s depiction of the pirate city of Bilgewater and the ghostly realm of the Shadow Isles, as well as the richness of the character skill customization and turn-based battle system.

Some gamers, however, have reported game-breaking problems such as an invincible first boss and controller compatibility concerns.

The PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Playstation versions of “Ruined King” are now available.