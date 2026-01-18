Rose Muhando Denies Marriage Rumors with Kenyan Pastor

Tanzanian gospel singer Rose Muhando has firmly denied reports claiming she secretly married Kenyan Pastor Robert Lumbasi, following an announcement by the pastor that he had paid dowry and “locked” the singer in marriage.

The rumors intensified after Pastor Lumbasi told his congregation that he had paid the bride price and was now in a marital union with Muhando, prompting a flurry of reactions on social media. The buzz even led to celebratory remarks about a union between Kenya and Tanzania, with phrases like “Kenya and Tanzania are now one” circulating online.

“To Be Loved Is Not To Be Married”

However, in a public statement, Muhando dismissed these claims, stating that while the pastor had expressed his love and respect, no official wedding ceremony had taken place. “To be loved is not to be married,” she said, emphasizing that she was not yet anyone’s wife. The singer clarified that while she appreciated the declarations of love, the idea of marriage had not been formalized.

Pastor Lumbasi had previously explained that the wedding ceremony was private, a common explanation in celebrity circles for the absence of photos or public evidence. However, Muhando’s swift denial raises questions about the validity of the pastor’s announcement, with some speculating that it might have been a premature declaration or a publicity stunt.

The incident has brought attention to the unique pressures faced by female gospel artists in East Africa, who often find their personal lives scrutinized by the public. Muhando, who has previously faced health and career challenges, continues to captivate audiences across the region with her music and resilience.