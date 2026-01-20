Roku and TiVo Unveil Game-Changing TV Features for 2026

2026 marks a turning point for TV streaming as two industry giants, Roku and TiVo, debut innovative updates and irresistible deals aimed at reshaping the viewer experience. From discounts to major software overhauls, the changes promise smarter, more affordable, and user-friendly viewing, making the living room experience better than ever.

Roku’s Price Cut Paves the Way for Smart TV Upgrades

Roku kicked off the year with a bang, offering a 30% discount on its popular Streaming Stick 4K, dropping the price from $50 to $35. This deal, available through Amazon since January 19, 2026, is aimed at revamping older TVs that lack smart features or seamless streaming capabilities. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers a robust 4K and HDR streaming experience, allowing users access to a wide variety of content, from Netflix and Hulu to Roku Originals like *Martha Cooks* and *Celebrity Family Food Battle*.

Beyond just entertainment, Roku’s device is designed with practicality in mind. The small, USB-A powered device easily plugs into any TV, staying discreetly hidden behind the screen. This compact design ensures that HDMI ports remain open and the entertainment setup remains clutter-free.

The user-friendly remote offers a one-touch solution for everything, including controlling the TV’s power. Its voice search feature allows viewers to simply speak the name of a movie or show, and Roku will handle the rest, offering a streamlined and efficient way to find content.

TiVo Rolls Out Major UK Smart TV Update

On the same day as Roku’s price cut, TiVo made waves with a significant update to its Smart TV platform, which now powers select TVs in the UK. Targeting popular models from Sharp, Bush, and Mitchell