Rodri reacts to Fabinho’s vital block against Liverpool, claiming that Man City’s claim is “unbelievable.”

Rodri believes his late block to deny Liverpool a certain Fabinho winner was just as significant as Manchester City’s goal at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane scored just before the hour mark, but the visitors’ Phil Foden equalized ten minutes later.

With a beautiful individual effort, Mohamed Salah scored his ninth goal of the season, but it would not be enough as Kevin De Bruyne restored parity nine minutes from time.

City moved up to third position in the Premier League rankings after the draw, with Liverpool one place above them and a point behind champions Chelsea.

When a wide free-kick soared over City goalkeeper Ederson and directly to the foot of Fabinho in the six-yard area, things could have been different.

The Brazilian took a touch and got his effort away with the goal empty and at his mercy, but Rodri appeared out of nowhere to keep the score equal.

On the block, he added, “Sometimes you need defensive acts, and they are just as vital as attacking ones.” “Of course, they came close,” says the narrator.

“However, I was prepared to assist the team in such case. It was a crucial time, and I was glad to be able to protect that goal. It was nearly a disaster for us, but we came out on top 2-2, so I am satisfied.”

Before continuing on with the game, the Spaniard said, “It’s about this team’s mentality and spirit.”

“We don’t give up, and we’re champs, so we have to deal with anything.” We were losing 1-0 and then 2-1, but we battled back with character, grit, and never gave up, and we earned this point. We’re overjoyed, but I believe we deserved to win.

“We still have a lot of young players on the field, and I believe they have a very experienced squad.” Every year, it’s almost the same players, and it’s not easy to keep coming back in this manner.

“They’re very tactical, and they defend well, and I believe these times give us hope that we can win and fight again.

“Three tough games in a row has made for an incredible week. It.” “The summary comes to an end.”