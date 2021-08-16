Rockstar Games teases major features that might elevate GTA 6 to new heights.

According to a recent presentation from Rockstar Games, “GTA 6,” the unreleased but highly anticipated title from the gaming studio, could offer key additions that could take the game to a whole new level.

After its presentation at the 2021 Game Developers Conference, which was only recently made available, the game maker left keen fans of the hit “Grand Theft Auto” franchise highly curious.

Rockstar Games discussed the application of machine learning in game production during the event.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a topic that many video game developers have yet to fully explore.

Rockstar Games put this into context by talking about the techniques it utilized to make the horses in “Red Dead Redemption 2” look so genuine. According to the studio, these horses have over 23 different movement types and 3,000 animations.

Although this revelation is intriguing, it is the firm’s ambitions that have piqued fans’ interest and spurred suspicions. According to the presentation, the studio aims to improve various aspects of the games it will produce in the future.

Future Rockstar Games games are expected to include “an even larger variety of movement,” according to reports. It also aspires to increase the reactivity and quality of animals and humans in games.

Furthermore, the talk discussed machine learning techniques as well as improved parity between player-controlled and AI characters.

The ramifications of these future intentions for “GTA 6” are yet unknown. Following the success of “Red Dead Redemption 2” in 2018, it appears that the gaming studio is preparing to lift the bar once more.

Fans could get their hands on one of the most realistic “Grand Theft Auto” games ever produced if “GTA 6” genuinely benefits from better AI capabilities.

Given the potential modifications to gameplay, setting, and other aspects, these enhancements may well elevate the game to new heights.

Unfortunately, none of this is guaranteed at this time, since Rockstar Games has yet to announce if “GTA 6” is in the works.

The game studio is now planning for the November release of “GTA 5: Enhanced Edition.”