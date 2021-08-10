Roberto Firmino has just created the best possible dilemma for Liverpool.

When the final whistle rang following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, you’d be forgiven for thinking Jurgen Klopp’s starting front three for this weekend’s opening against Norwich City was fixed in stone.

Sadio Mane has wasted little time in moving on from his dismal season last year with three warm-up goals, while Mohamed Salah remains the Reds’ uncontested king in attack following a long summer break and pre-season.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has been in fine form since returning from his Euro 2020 break, scoring two goals in his past two friendlies, including one against Bilbao, and appears set to continue on his outstanding debut season at Anfield.

Having gelled well with the African duo throughout pre-season, the Portuguese appeared to be a fair bet to keep his position alongside them against the Canaries on Sunday.

But then Roberto Firmino gave his manager and fans a timely reminder of his undeniable talent.

Because of his Copa America achievements, the Brazilian has not begun with Mane or Salah in pre-season, ensuring a later return to Klopp’s group than Jota.

His formerly assured place in Liverpool’s strongest starting XI is, without a doubt, under the greatest challenge he has faced since joining the club in the summer of 2015.

Firmino hasn’t been at his best for the Reds in two years, since an injury forced him to return in time for his team’s Champions League final victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Sure, there were highs, but there were also lows, as his goal-scoring record was questioned more than ever before.

His total of nine goals last season was his lowest since the 2012/13 season while at Hoffenheim, when he scored just once at Anfield as Liverpool won the Premier League in their final home match of the season against Chelsea.

But against Osasuna on Monday night, he showed why he has been Klopp’s go-to guy in attack for so long.

The reintroduction of supporters helped breathe new life into the Brazilian, who was arguably the player most affected by the lack of fans over the previous 18 months. “The summary has come to an end.”